FKF Elections: Kenyans should reject County exercise - Nyamweya

The former football boss termed the repeat exercise of county elections conducted on Saturday as ‘a sham’

Sam Nyamweya has called on stakeholders to ignore the Football Federation (FKF) elections which were conducted on Saturday.

The federation started the repeat exercise with the county elections ahead of the national polls set for March 27.

In a terse statement obtained by Goal, Nyamweya - speaking on behalf of various football stakeholders, said they will not accept the outcome of the polls since they had cautioned the FKF against holding an election whose matter is before the Sports Disputes Tribunal and set for determination on Tuesday (March 17).

“We the football stakeholders cautioned [FKF] against holding an election whose matter is before the Sports Disputes Tribunal,” Nyamweya said in a signed statement seen by Goal.

“By FKF proceeding with the purported [elections] is in itself an abuse of the Tribunal [Court] process and borders on contempt and perjury.

“Further FKF is in violation of the Government of Kenya order ban on all public gatherings and by purporting to continue and conduct the said [elections], FKF not only went against the government order but potentially exposed the voters and the general public to danger and should be charged for a violating the Public health order act and as guided by the Cabinet Secretary for Health.”

Nyamweya said the purported FKF county elections has exposed the rot at the FKF and its appendage, the FKF Electoral Board.

“Just a quick glance on the purported FKF exercise, how can a whole county like Muranga have only three (3) active clubs, can three clubs make a league?" he added.

"How can three clubs validly nominate Six (6) Candidates? while the purported FKF electoral code 2020 provides a club can only nominate one candidate and that double nominations by a club invalidate the nominations thereof.

“We the football stakeholders assert that the purported FKF County elections are neither legitimate nor credible, neither free nor fair, and are therefore invalid, null and void.

“We football stakeholders dismiss the entire process and the results thereof with the contempt it deserves and consignee it to the dustbin of history.

"We call on all the 47 County Governments of Kenya to join the rest of Kenyans and the Football stakeholders in rejecting in totality the FKF elections results.”