FKF Elections: Kefwa increasingly concerned by likely Fifa ban

The federation has failed to hold its elections after two attempts were annulled by the SDT and now the association is fearful of the consequences

The Football Welfare Association (Kefwa) has revealed their concern around the protracted election battle pitting the current Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and other aspirants against each other.

The FKF has been unable to carry out their general elections since December after the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) moved to cancel the process twice.

Football stakeholders and some aspirants have challenged the FKF elections code which they claimed was favouring the incumbent.

More teams

In its March 17 ruling, the SDT urged Fifa to form a normalisation committee to carry out FKF functions, including holding elections, in the meantime.

The players' association has now revealed their foregoing concern on what could happen if Fifa decides to ban the country.

“We have and continue to closely follow the stalemate emerging from the pending FKF elections,” Kefwa said in a statement in possession of Goal.

“We recognize the challenges that come with football administration and at the same time acknowledge the role and efforts made by each and every office that has been in charge ever since FKF [previously the Football Association, Kenya Football Federation, and Football Kenya Limited] became a Fifa member.

“We, however, continue to be increasingly concerned by the possible effects the current electoral stalemate could have on our members.

“A Fifa ban will most definitely kill the careers and livelihoods of a vast majority of Kenyan players, none of whom is proxy to and/or privy to any of the parties vying for the top seat.

“The sad reality is that it is the players, the greatest stakeholders, who stand to suffer the most from the current electoral quagmire."

Kefwa has now added their voice to the situation, urging the wrangling parties to put the interest of the players at heart as they pursue their ambitions.

“We call upon all the warring parties to put their political interests and differences aside and spare a minute for the Kenyan player and the country at large,” concluded the statement.

“We urge them to work with Fifa and the Ministry of Sport with a view to finding a common solution and to create a healthy environment for professional football.”

Article continues below

When Fifa responded to SDT's demands, they offered to call a meeting between the stakeholders, Ministry of Sports and FKF in order to solve the election impasse.

The meeting could take place on April 6 or at a time when it will be conducive to do so as Fifa stated.