FKF Elections: I will not participate in flawed exercise - Mbarak

The candidate insists the results of the process are pre-determined and until a neutral Board is in place nothing credible will happen

Football Federation (FKF) presidential aspirant Twaha Mbarak has hit out on the Federation's Electoral Board stating they have proved they cannot hold a credible exercise.

The aspirants have been against the Kentice Tikolo-led Board insisting it was illegally formed, and have filed a petition with the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) on the same. The administrator has further stated the Board is not independent and is being used to rubber-stamp a predetermined outcome of the polls.

"I reiterate that the purported voter register verification exercise was not just shambolic but a mockery of what is universally acceptable of such an exercise," Twaha said in a signed statement obtained by Goal.

"What has been made public as the final register is evidence of an exclusionary plan to rig the results in favour of certain well-known individuals.

"Having concluded the first phase of this coronation conspiracy, the board has now moved to the second phase which is the mere public relations gimmick of opening up the ground for aspirants in their final quest to justify an illegal process.

"Well-meaning Kenyans must reject this preposterous projection that everybody is welcome to contest the election when it is evident that with an already manipulated register, anyone not party to the rigging cartel is destined to lose."

The candidate has now made it clear he will not be part and parcel of the elections with current settings stating he will only take part when assured off a credible process.

"I wish to state in no uncertain terms that I will not participate in this flawed exercise disguised as an election and call on all my supporters to boycott the sham process until we have a process that can guarantee a credible electoral exercise for the good of our game," Twaha continued.

"Our quest for electoral justice and fair end to the polls is on course and we shall pursue it to its logical, just end."

The administrator insists the rule of law must be followed on March 17.

"I have the full confidence in the SDT which I believe, as has done on two occasions in the past, that it will mete out the same fate of this sham process so as to protect the law and the fundamental rights of every Kenyan as enshrined in the Constitution of Kenya 2010."