FKF Elections: I am still in the race for presidency – Aduda

The K’Ogalo CEO now reveals to Goal he has not withdrawn his candidature for the top seat during the forthcoming polls

official Omondi Aduda has revealed he has not given up in his bid to clinch the presidential seat during the forthcoming Football Federation (FKF) elections.

The Federation elections, which have been postponed twice by a local court, will likely to be held after the country contains the coronavirus pandemic.

And Aduda, who also serves as the Gor Mahia CEO, has now stated he will outline his blueprint immediately when the new date for the exercise is confirmed and also warned those saying he was out of the race to think twice before coming up with such comments.

More teams

“We don’t have the date for the elections yet but what I know my name will be in the ballot box come the material day for the exercise,” Aduda told Goal on Saturday.

“It is everybody’s constitutional right to contest and when the right time comes, I will throw myself in the ring and that is when I will officially release my declaration and blueprint. Let it be known and let it be very clear I will be contesting and have not given up.”

Asked whether he stands a chance to win the polls, Aduda told Goal: “The football stakeholders will decide because they are the ones with the votes and nobody has stashed votes at his house or home.”

Aduda is among the five officials who are keen to unseat current president Nick Mwendwa. Others include former FKF president Sam Nyamweya, who declared his interest four days ago, former AFC chairman Alex Ole Magelo, ex-Vihiga County governor Moses Akaranga and former FKF NEC member Twaha Mbarak.

Meanwhile, Aduda has thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta for his timely move to financially support Kenyan sportsmen and women during the lockdown period.

Article continues below

Kenyatta confirmed during his address to the nation the government will strive to cushion all the athletes until the Covid-19 pandemic is contained.

“That is commendable especially given the fact the players have lost earning opportunities since there are no matches, no gate earnings, match bonuses and winning bonuses which is an integral component of the players' earnings,” Aduda continued.

“It was a good gesture and as a football administrator I join in thanking the President for the good gesture.”