FKF Elections: I am not related to Mwendwa - Presidential aspirant Mwachiro

The former federation official has moved to clear his name over rumours stating he is connected to his opponent

Football Federation (FKF) presidential aspirant Herbert Mwachiro has dismissed reports claiming he is related to Nick Mwendwa.

Mwachiro was the latest contestant to make his interest public to challenge Mwendwa for the FKF presidency and recently has had to deal with claims he is related to the incumbent and might be aiming to collaborate for a joint ticket soon.

Mwachiro, a former FKF Deputy President and Chief Executive Officer, has said the only thing he has in common with Mwendwa is his love for football.

More teams

“[Nick] Mwendwa and I are not, in any way, related through blood, marriage or kinship. We share a common passion for the game of football and in that light, a sense of brotherhood would be an apt descriptor,” Mwachiro said in a statement obtained by Goal.

“My candidature for the FKF presidency is based on a well-articulated vision 'to raise the quality of Kenyan football, to increase its competitiveness and appeal to different stakeholders'.

“At no point have I discussed my candidacy or possible collaboration with Mr Mwendwa that would in any way impact on the possible line up of the contestants.”

Although Mwachiro dismisses a possible joint candidacy with Mwendwa, he has revealed he is in talks with various stakeholders with a view of forming one line-up that will help him capture the FKF's top seat.

“In full appreciation that football in Kenya can be elevated by a team of like-minded visionaries, I can confirm that I am holding wide-ranging consultations with diverse stakeholders and will, at the opportune time, unveil my manifesto and line-up,” added the statement.

Mwachiro banks on his experience to deliver what his manifesto carries should he be elected eventually.

“Over the past 30 years, Herbert has built a rich legacy as an environmental scientist, a corporate sustainability champion, a quality assurance champion and a marketing and communication expert," added the presidential candidate.

“The inherent passion has seen him engage in the fields of football, rugby, and basketball.

Article continues below

“His decision to run for the FKF presidency is embedded in a deep desire to uplift the standard of football management in Kenya while creating a culture of sustainability in every facet of the sport.

“To this end, Herbert is tapping on his skills and network to deliver on this assignment.”

It is not clear when the elections will be held given the matter has been referred to the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) as FKF awaits a directive from Fifa on the same.