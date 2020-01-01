FKF Elections: I am coming to restore hope in Kenyan football - Musonye

The former regional administrator is the latest person to declare an interest in the local FA's top seat and has set out his agenda

Former Cecafa general-secretary Nicholas Musonye has promised to restore hope in Kenyan football should he clinch the Football Federation (FKF) presidency.

Musonye declared his interest for the federation's top seat on Friday and says his main objective, should he trounce the incumbent Nick Mwendwa and other opponents, will be the restoration of hope in the industry.

The Kenyan administrator served the regional body for over two decades and his eyes are now firmly on the local FA.

More teams

“I quit Cecafa but people have approached me and asked that I come and help steer forward the Kenyan football. I had to oblige and that is why I am going to run for the seat,” Musonye told NTV.

“I will work with people because football is a big industry which needs concerted efforts and if I say I will do it all alone, then I will be lying.

“If they are going to give me the mandate to run the football family, I am going to restore hope in our football. People have lost hope in the game.”

Musonye revealed some of the issues he will work around if, eventually, the FKF leadership mantle is passed to him.

“I have my manifesto written in voluminous size and since I know most Kenyans do not like reading a lot, I am going to edit and reduce the size so that everyone reads and understands them,” he added.

“Football and sports are all about nurturing talents and thus the main pillar of my manifesto is youth development. I have a structure of how to implement it.

“The second priority for me would be good governance. We have had issues on governance, especially on money issues. Money that we will always get from either the government or Fifa will be put to good use.

“Youth development and good governance, in short, will be my priorities.

“I will hold a consultative conference for all the stakeholders after the Covid-19 so that everyone says what he feels should be done to improve our football.

“All stakeholders must be involved because this industry is so big.”

Some critics have pointed out that Musonye could be secretly enjoying government support in his bid to secure the FKF presidency, but he has rubbished the claims.

“Football belongs to wananchi [the citizens] but the government leads everyone and what it wants is to see sports are run in a good manner. Anyone trying to project me as a government candidate is doing propaganda,” he concluded.

“Those are people who are enemies of development. I have fronted my candidacy because it is the stakeholders who called me and I simply obliged.

“It is the stakeholders who will vote and so, let them decide.”

It is not clear when the FKF elections will be held after the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) stopped the exercise twice; in December and March, citing various irregularities.