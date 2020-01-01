FKF Elections: Government warns FKF not to proceed with exercise

The requirements are the latest setback to the federation that has not been able to hold its mandatory polls for almost a year now

Sports Registrar Rose Wasike has made new demands ahead of the Football Federation (FKF) elections scheduled for October 17.

Wasike’s demands majorly arise from how the county elections were held and how the same could end up having serious effects on the national poll if not addressed.

“It should be noted that election returns for FKF county/branch elections have not been submitted to my office by the returning officer yet the returning officer and observers needed to do so within seven days from the date the elections were held,” Wasike’s letter to FKF CEO Barry Otieno read as obtained by Goal.

“Further, your submission of the newly elected officials was submitted one day after the deadline for submission which ended on 11th October 2020 as it needed to be within 21 days from the date the elections were held.”

Wasike further revealed the list for the new officials submitted by FKF did not provide clearance certificates of the elected members.

“I have also noted that the notification of the newly elected office bearers was not done in the prescribed form ‘R’ set out in the first schedule of the sports registrar regulations as required under paragraph 20(4) of the sports registrar regulations,” the letter continued.

“Further, Paragraph 20 (2) (f) requires an organisation carrying out elections to ensure that the nominated candidates obtain clearance from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) the Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) and the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB).

“You, however, submitted the list of officials who were elected without copies of their clearance certificates hence meaning that they vied for positions without the requisite clearance by the above government agencies and therefore they were in violation of Paragraph 20 (2) (f) of the sports registrar regulations.”

The Registrar further noted a number of complaints have been launched with her office. During the county elections that was sparsely marked with tensions, Moses Adagala declared he was going to challenge the authenticity of the results after he lost the Kisumu County race.

“I have received complaints through letters and calls that FKF used unregistered entities/persons and officials of registered county associations that they never initiated their registration,” Wasike’s letter added.

“Further, some of the officials that appear in various counties as having vied for various positions were nominated in their absence. They have further claimed that FKF used the list that was nullified twice by the tribunal when it quashed/nullified the first and second county elections.”

Wasike now wants the national poll stayed until the raised issues are resolved.

“In view of the above, it would have been prudent for FKF not to proceed with the planned elections to allow them to put their house in order and conform to the national laws of the country and Fifa Statutes before proceeding with the elections,” it concluded.

“I hope that the league football clubs and football county sports associations that intend to vote on 17th October 2020 are registered by my office and those candidates vying for various positions have the necessary clearance certificates from various government institutions.”