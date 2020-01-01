FKF Elections: Former Tusker, Kenya star Shollei declares interest to unseat Mwendwa

The retired midfielder entered a rather crowded race despite the fact the poll date has not been announced

Former Football Federation (FKF) vice-president Sammy Tiyoi Shollei has declared his interest to vie for the presidency of the federation.

Shollei served under Sam Nyamweya previously and has now made his interest to face off with his former boss public.

His entry sees him join Herbert Mwachiro, Nicholas Musonye, Lordvick Aduda and Moses Akaranga as those who want to unseat the current president Nick Mwendwa.

Shollei, a former Kenya Breweries FC (now ), Rivatex and Raymonds FC player, has also explained what he would want to do if elected.

“Our football has been going down and I am among people who have been complaining of the same. So, I am declaring my candidacy because I believe I am a servant of the people,” Shollei told Radio Jambo.

“I will always refer to the office as 'our office' and not 'my office' and I think there are a lot of things that need to be done together.

“Football needs a humble guy because it is a game of humble people, it needs an accessible person and a man who is ready to listen to everyone.

“It is all about what you want to do for the people.”

The retired footballer suggested the current office has done some good work but went on to highlight where they have failed.

“The current federation has blundered in a number of ways and one of them is that they have forgotten grassroots football. Football will always start from the lowest level. I want to turn it upside down,” he added.

“I would rather go and watch a football match at Kangemi or Githunguri and not at Nyayo Stadium as a president. One needs to spend time with people down there to understand what is hailing our football.

“If football at the lower level does not grow, it will definitely affect the top-tier clubs.”

Shollei, who earned his first national call-up under coach Mohammed Kheri in 1991 and went on to register 20 caps, spoke about sponsorship too.

“If we start treating the government as a number corporate entity that will be all good. We have always lived believing it is a must for them to support football but that is not the case,” explained the retired midfielder.

“If the government cannot sponsor football, they can connect clubs to other corporates. If we respect the government even corporates would want to work with us in football.”

Shollei also explained why Mwendwa might have failed to work effectively and also revealed what he will do to help retired players.

“[Nick] Mwendwa has done some good job but the people around him can be blamed for maybe not allowing him to function effectively,” he concluded.

“Primary schools can be used as youth centres for the federation and this can be done in conjunction with the Ministry of Education.

“At the same time, we will need trainers for these kids and in this respect, we will employ retired footballers. In one school, we will need more trainers thus incorporating more former players.”

It is not clear when the FKF elections will take place given the court cases around it though it is expected to be completed by the end of the year.