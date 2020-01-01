FKF Elections: Former presidential candidates must be barred from exercise – Terry

The ex-NEC official now says former presidential candidates should be stopped from contesting in the forthcoming elections

Mombasa-based administrator Hussein Terry has opined former presidential candidates in Football Federation (FKF) elections should not be allowed to contest in the forthcoming exercise.

The Kenyan federation is yet to elect new members to run the same after a local court stopped the exercise for the second time late last month citing a number of irregularities.

With world governing body Fifa having stepped in and the elections set to take place after the coronavirus is contained, Terry who was once a member of the FKF National Executive Committee (NEC), feels the former officials have already been tried and tested and there is nothing new they would offer the country through football leadership.

If his wishes are granted, that will lock out former FKF president Sam Nyamweya who is so far the only former federation boss to have showed interest in the same position.

Current president Nick Mwendwa may be safe because he is entitled to a maximum of two terms and he has only served one.

“All former football bosses should be stopped from participating in the elections. They should pave way for others,” Terry is quoted by People Sports.

“There is a new generation of very good leaders who can actually take Kenyan football to the next level.”

However, going by the Kenyan Constitution, it may be difficult to bar interested candidates on those grounds.

Terry who has also been Harambee Stars team manager and recognised Fifa players’ agent, said it is important to restore order in football by following both the Fifa statutes and the Kenya constitution.

He argued there was no way the government could be overlooked by Fifa because FKF cannot survive without government support and whenever the government gives money, it always wants it to be accounted for.

“There is no country in Africa that can survive without government support,” Terry continued. “Every time [FKF] is faced with a lack of players’ allowances for the national team they always rush to the government and not Fifa and the government will always demand accountability.”

He added: “So we have to get our acts right. We have to listen to what the government is saying and at the same time lend another ear to Fifa. They are equal partners in Kenya’s football.”

Terry also urged Kenyans not to fear a Fifa ban if it is the only way of instilling sanity in the sport.