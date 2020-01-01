FKF Elections: Former AFC Leopards chairman Mule on joining the race for top seat

The administrator believes he is the right person to sanitize the Kenyan game if given a chance

Dan Mule is the latest to announce his interest in the Football Federation (FKF) top seat.

The successful businessman joins the growing list of presidential aspirants in the forthcoming elections. The immediate former AFC chairman has exuded confidence in changing the reputation of the game in the country in a bid to develop it.

"I will vie for the FKF presidential seat in the forthcoming election," Mule told Goal on Thursday.

"Football is not doing well in the country owing to regular fights, and it is something I want to change. I want to sanitize the game and make peace with everyone for players and the country at large to benefit."

The administrator has also stated he wants to streamline the top-tier whose quality has been deteriorating with players opting to join other well-paying leagues in the continent.

"Look at the Zambian top-tier, and as well, they are improving day in, day out," Mule added.

"Our players are not enjoying playing in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) because of financial problems. In the 2019/20 season, we saw several walk-overs given out by several teams, it is something we want to amend.

"The Ugandan Premier League has grown in that it is now also producing players regularly to Europe, it is something I also want to ensure happens in the KPL, I want to streamline it."

Sponsors have been shying from giving football a helping hand, but the aspirant believes he can convince them to invest in the game.

"You have to create a favourable environment to have corporates coming in to sponsor the game," Mule continued.

"We have to work together with the government and all stakeholders, and this will convince many sponsors to come on board.

The incumbent Nick Mwendwa, former president Sam Nyamweya, Nicholas Musonye, Omondi Aduda, Twaha Mbarak, Herbert Mwachiro and Sammy Sholei are other individuals in the race.

"I have no problem with them, everyone has his plans, so we will present the same to delegates and whoever brings the best should be considered, and I believe my vision will convince them to vote for me," he concluded.