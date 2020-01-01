FKF Elections: Fifa orders FKF to start whole electoral process afresh

The world governing body has now called on the local federation to give out a road map for fresh elections

World governing body Fifa have ordered the Football Federation (FKF) to start the process of electing new officials from the bottom.

The election exercise has on two occasions been nullified by a local court who feels the process did not follow the laid down procedures.

And with the Federation heading into another exercise in due course, Fifa, through a signed statement by chief member-associations officer Veron Mosengo-Omba and copied to FKF CEO Barry Otieno, has now instructed the electoral exercise to start as a whole from branches to national level so as to guarantee a peaceful process.

“We acknowledge receipt of your email of August 2, 2020, following up on your letter dated July 11, 2020, by means of which you informed us that the Kenyan government partially lifted safety measures put in place against the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic,” stated the letter from Fifa obtained by Goal.

“We also understand the sanitary situation in Kenya is constantly evolving and there might be more recent measures that were/could be taken by the relevant authorities in Kenya.

“Given the present circumstances, we are of the view FKF elections shall be organised as soon as possible as the situation permits and in line with safety precautions implemented by the relevant Kenyan authorities.

The statement continued: “In addition, for the sake of good order and to guarantee a peaceful context, we encourage FKF to start as a whole the electoral process [i.e. from branches to national level] in accordance with FKF statutes, and electoral code currently into force, and/or the Fifa statutes/guidelines where required or applicable.

“We would like to underline Fifa will closely monitor the situation, as a result, we kindly ask FKF to submit an electoral roadmap as soon as it can.”

The statement by Fifa comes just a day after aspirants seeking various positions ordered the (FKF) Electoral Board chairperson Kentice Tikolo to withdraw a scheduled press conference to communicate the roadmap and guidelines to the Federations' elections, which were to be done on Tuesday, August 11.

In a joint effort to demand a credible process, presidential aspirants Sam Nyamweya, Twaha Mbarak, Nicholas Musonye, Alex Magelo, Aduda Omondi among others, contacted law firm Kerandi Manduku & Company to send an order to the board to stop what they termed as 'contemptuous' activity.

The aspirants argued the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) ruled the term of the National Executive Council (NEC), which is responsible for making vital decisions including Electoral Board formation, expired and a normalization committee was to be put in place to oversee the process, something Fifa declined to do.

The candidates further argued the outgoing office could have held a stakeholder engagement to set a roadmap for the elections rather than tasking the 'illegal entity' with the task.