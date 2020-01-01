FKF Elections: Fifa, FKF, Government meeting set to be postponed

The football governing body officials have not yet arrived in Nairobi owing to the Covid-19 outbreak

The highly anticipated meeting between the Football Federation (FKF), government officials and Fifa representatives might not happen on Monday, April 6 as scheduled.

The meeting was meant to solve the election impasse, after the Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT) had ruled the federation does not meet the required credentials to hold the national elections that were scheduled for March 27.

The SDT went on to propose a normalisation committee to be formed by Fifa, but the latter declined and opted to set a meeting instead.

However, FKF president Nick Mwendwa has confirmed the chances of holding the meeting on Monday are minimal since no Fifa officials have arrived in Nairobi.

"Fifa officials will definitely not be coming over [to Nairobi]," Mwendwa told Nation.

"I would have known that by now with three days to go. I am also not sure of the video conference meeting because even Fifa officials are working from home right now and nothing has been planned as yet."

The administrator has also shaded more light on the relationship between the federation and the government.

"We have worked well with the government since we came to office and most of our successes on the pitch were supported by the Ministry of Sports and President Uhuru Kenyatta," Mwendwa added.

"Our case is different with Fifa because we are subordinates and theirs is a directive. But we are hopeful of arriving at a solution after the talks."

FKF has also been directed by Fifa to pay former Harambee Stars coach Adel Amrouche Sh109m for wrongful dismissal.