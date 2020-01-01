FKF Elections: Nick Mwendwa to share SDT ruling with Fifa

The current office has confirmed they will share the ruling with Fifa for the way forward

Football Federation, (FKF), has stated it will abide by the Sports Tribunal Ruling to cancel the National Elections owing to the expiry of the current National Executive Members' (NEC) term in office.

On Tuesday, the SDT, under the chairmanship of John Ohaga ruled the federation has no mandate to run the National Elections and asked the world football governing body, Fifa, to appoint a normalisation committee to ensure the elections are held according to the law.

FKF has confirmed receipt of the ruling and has stated they will share with Fifa the ruling for a way forward.

More teams

"Football Kenya Federation has been informed of the Sports Dispute Tribunal's (SDT) decision to cancel the FKF elections and end the term of the federation’s National Executive Committee," read the federation's statement obtained by Goal.

"In this regard, the federation will formally share the SDT ruling with Fifa upon receipt, for a way forward."

Article continues below

FKF has further confirmed the incumbent Nick Mwendwa will remain in office until a solution is reached.

"In the meantime, the FKF president remains in office and will continue to discharge his duties, as per the FKF constitution, this even as the federation continues to engage Fifa on the way forward."

The National Elections were set for March 27.