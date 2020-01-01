FKF Elections: Ex-Kenya, Gor Mahia forward Mutiso to vie for vice-presidency

The winger has revealed he plans to work with youth to help in the development of the game in the country

Former Harambee Stars forward Innocent Mutiso will be in the race for Football Federation (FKF) as a running partner to journalist Boniface Osano.

The latter is vying for the presidency of the Federation, and the former winger has opted to form a coalition with him.

"For far too long, former footballers have been at the back seat of football politics," Mutiso said in a statement obtained by Goal.

"We have been branded complainers without really doing anything about it. I have drawn inspiration from one Sammy Shollei who against all odds won the deputy president of the FKF back in 2011. After various consultations, I have decided to make the first step and hope more x-footballers will follow suit into football politics."

The 33-year-old is saddened by the state of football in the country especially on youth and women and has promised to focus on improving the same if given a chance to lead the game in the country.

"I have been a servant of football in my playing career and also in my retirement and it pains me that youth football and women football have come as a second thought to the federation," Mutiso continued.

"I plan to change that if given the opportunity to serve as the deputy president of FKF. I plan to work with the primary soccer schools association and the secondary schools' associations as they play a vital role in grooming the upcoming footballers into being responsible men in society.

"The director of football should work hand in hand with these institutions and academies so that we have an identity; currently we have none."

The youthful administrator has also hit out at the tendency of taking football battles to court regularly saying he is keen on ensuring it does not continue if he gets the chance to head the game in the country.

"Since I started playing football at the highest level, it has always been played in courts one way or the other and it's time we took football back to the pitch.

"Players and fans alike are tired of all the endless court battles from selfish unscrupulous people who have no football in their hearts.

"We want a fair playing field in the upcoming elections after it was cancelled twice, the electoral code should be all-inclusive to allow for a level playing field."