FKF Elections: Electoral Board to publish road map, regulations for exercise

The current regime has been under immense pressure to conduct elections which are long overdue

Football Federation (FKF) Electoral Board will, on Tuesday, August 11, publish the road map and regulations needed for one to be eligible to vie for the Federation's presidency.

The process has twice been cancelled by the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) for not meeting all the requirements. The current office led by the incumbent Nick Mwendwa has been under immense pressure to communicate the way forward regarding the process, and the cry has reached Fifa who also communicated with the current regime.

"The Electoral Board of Football Kenya Federation is in receipt of communication from world football governing body Fifa, directing the Board on the next steps with regard to the pending FKF Elections," the Electoral Board said in a statement obtained by Goal.

"Consequently, and in the spirit of transparency and fairness, the Board will publish the road map and regulations to be used in overseeing the said elections on Tuesday, August 11, 2020."

The Board has also communicated that the world football governing body statutes will also be considered.

There is also a hint that the eagerly awaited elections will finally be held soon.

"As advised by Fifa, the elections will be carried out in accordance with the FKF statutes and Electoral Code currently in force, and/or the Fifa statutes/guidelines, where applicable," the statement read.

"The Board remains cognizant of the Covid-19 situation in the country and has agreed with both FKF and Fifa that the electoral process will be conducted within the existing health regulations in the country, and with the safety and well-being of all involved."

Mwendwa had assured his supporters Fifa will take over election matters, should it be blocked further by court injunctions.

"I have made a clear explanation to Fifa of the risk we are facing, especially people rushing to courts,” Mwendwa said in an audio message received by Goal.

"They have understood our situation and said if anyone goes to court again, it is they who will handle the situation.

"Members of ‘Team Blue' let me go through it again so that everyone listens and understands. When you were here, I remember saying you need to be confident in order to surmount any challenge. We have seen the challenges so far but the challenges have not defeated us. This is not the time to panic.

"There is nothing to fear about although some of us were calling for fresh exercises so that our opponents should not have any more reason to complain.

"My point is we cannot seem weak to Fifa. Fifa is being told that we are fearing elections and that we are locking people out. Let us be calm, support one another, and be ready for elections."