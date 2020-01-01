FKF Elections: Electoral Board reveals dates for county, national exercise

Several aspirants led by Sam Nyamweya had warned the Board against revealing the roadmap, terming the process as contemptuous activity

The embattled Football Federation (FKF) Electoral Board has set October 17, 2020, as the date for the national elections.

In a press conference on Tuesday, August 11 at the Federation offices, the Board's chairperson Kentice Tikolo stated all aspirants can now start preparing for the top seat.

As earlier indicated, the elections will start from grass-roots level as initially ruled by the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT).

More teams

"The elections will start from grassroots to the top and will be done in the months of September and October," Tikolo told reporters.

The county polls will be conducted on Saturday, September 19 with the national ones set for Saturday, October 17."

Whether the process will see the light of the day as planned is yet to be seen following the SDT's March 17 ruling that the current office's tenure had expired. The Tribunal had asked for a roundtable meeting to discuss the way forward.

On Monday, August 10, aspirants sent a letter to the Board stating they have no legal mandate to organize the elections.

In a joint effort to demand a credible process, presidential aspirants Sam Nyamweya, Twaha Mbarak, Nicholas Musonye, Alex Magelo, Aduda Omondi among others, contacted law firm Kerandi Manduku & Company to send an order to the board to stop what they termed as 'contemptuous' activity.

"We wish to bring to your attention that pursuant to the ruling of the SDT, the entire electoral process was nullified and you can therefore not purport to publish a road map and regulations on 'pending' elections as the entire process was nullified therefore the entire process has to be done afresh," read the letter addressed to the FKF Electoral Board and obtained by Goal.

"You have no authority or power to issue any regulations or roadmap on FKF elections as your mandate is limited to overseeing National and County Elections, and you can also not appoint an individual or institution to oversee sub-county elections."

The Board has also been told it cannot resume work until the rules of engagement of the elections are established by the stakeholders.

Article continues below

"Any roadmap or regulation on FKF elections that are made without the involvement of football stakeholders is unconstitutional and therefore null and void," the letter continued.

"We are therefore instructed to demand that you immediately withdraw your press statement of 6th August 2020 and that you cease and desist from making further contemptuous statements or action.

"Kindly note that if you fail to comply with this demand, we have irrevocable instructions from our clients to institute legal proceedings against you at your peril as to costs and attendant consequences."