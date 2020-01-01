FKF Elections: Electoral Board releases qualified candidates for national, county positions

The elections are scheduled for September and October, but whether they will happen or not is up to the SDT

The Football Federation (FKF) Electoral Board has cleared five presidential aspirants for the national elections scheduled for October 17.

In a list released on Friday, September 11, the Board announced the five are now ready for the exercise after their nomination papers, presented a couple of days ago, were accepted.

"Having examined the nomination forms submitted by candidates for the Football Kenya Federation 2020 presidential elections, the following is the final list of candidates who have been cleared to vie for the presidential position...," the Board confirmed on their website.

Among those cleared are the incumbent Nick Mwendwa and his running mate Doris Petra Mao.

CEO Lordvick Omondi Aduda will also be in the ballot with is running mate Athanas Obala, same as journalist Bonface Odhiambo Osano and his running mate who is also a former Harambee Stars forward Innocent Muthini Mutiso.

Former AFC chairman Daniel Mule Anthony and his running mate Peter Chiselemi Lichungu are also in the race.

Completing the list is former FKF deputy CEO Herbert Mwachiro alongside former international defender Harold Onyango Ndege.

The list for those vying for the National Executive Council (NEC) membership has also been released.

Gordon Davis Chege is unopposed from Central, same as Timothy Muriithi Nabea of Eastern, Western's Enos Bishop Tony Kweya, and David Kipkoril Bunei from Lower Rift Valley.

In Nairobi, Michael Ouma Majua, Tom Otieno Onyango, and Isaac Macharia Wambui will be battling out for the ticket while Nyanza will have two candidates: Joseph Oduor Andere and chairman Laban Adero Jobita to battle for the position.

Ahmed Qadar Mohamed Dabar and Mohamed Abdi Farah are in the race from North Eastern with Upper Rift Valley fielding Bernard Korir Lagat and Nyongesa Masinde.

Former Gor Mahia treasurer Sally Bolo will be battling for the slot of Women's Representative alongside Violet Kerubo Momanyi and Margaret Anyango Omondi.

The County elections are scheduled for September 19 while the National ones will be held on October 17.

Whether the elections will be held or not lies with the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT).

Top candidates Sam Nyamweya, Nicholas Musonye, Twaha Mbaraka, and Sammy Shollei refused to be involved stating the Electoral Board and the outgoing office have no legal mandate to oversee the process.