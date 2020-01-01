FKF Elections: Electoral Board ordered by aspirants to withdraw from contemptuous exercise

The Board chairperson has been ordered to abide by SDT ruling; more engagements on the exercise will warrant stricter measures

Football Federation (FKF) Electoral Board chairperson Kentice Tikolo has been ordered to withdraw a scheduled presser to communicate the roadmap and guidelines to the Federations' elections which were to be done on Tuesday, August 11.

In a joint effort to demand a credible process, presidential aspirants Sam Nyamweya, Twaha Mbarak, Nicholas Musonye, Alex Magelo, Aduda Omondi among others, contacted law firm Kerandi Manduku & Company to send an order to the Board to stop what they termed as 'contemptuous' activity.

The aspirants argue that the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) ruled the term of the National Executive Council (NEC), which is responsible for making vital decisions including Electoral Board formation, expired and a normalisation committee was to be put in place to oversee the process, something Fifa declined to do.

The candidates further argue that the outgoing office could have held a stakeholder engagement to set a roadmap for the elections rather than tasking the 'illegal entity' with the same.

"We wish to bring to your attention that pursuant to the ruling of the SDT, the entire electoral process was nullified and you can therefore not purport to publish a road map and regulations on 'pending' elections as the entire process was nullified therefore the entire process has to be done afresh," read the letter addressed to the FKF Electoral Board and obtained by Goal.

"You have no authority or power to issue any regulations or roadmap on FKF elections as your mandate is limited to overseeing National and County Elections, and you can also not appoint an individual or institution to oversee sub-county elections."

The Board has also been told it cannot resume work until there the rules of engagement of the elections are established by the stakeholders.

"Any roadmap or regulation on FKF elections that are made without the involvement of Football stakeholders is unconstitutional and therefore null and void," the letter continued.

"We are therefore instructed to demand that you immediately withdraw your press statement of 6th August 2020 and that you cease and desist from making further contemptuous statements or action.

"Kindly note that if you fail to comply with this demand, we have irrevocable instructions from our clients to institute legal proceedings against you at your peril as to costs and attendant consequences."