FKF Elections: Electoral Board clarifies on endorsements for candidates

The county elections have been set for September 19 while the national polls have been scheduled for October 17

The Football Federation (FKF) Electoral Board has clarified the requirements to qualify as a candidate for a position in the upcoming polls.

The exercise is slowly taking shape, and several individuals have been in the dark on what is expected for one to be eligible to vie. It is for this reason the Board has made public all the requirements for those who are eyeing the top seat and all the way to the county ones.

"The Electoral Board has received several inquiries regarding the requirement that candidates for all elections seek nominations from 5 members of FKF, as provided in the guidelines released on 11 August 2020," the Board said in a statement signed by Chairperson Kentice Tikolo and obtained by Goal.

The clarification has been made on the members of the Federation which include the Kenyan Premier League ( ) clubs, the National Super League clubs, all the National Division One League clubs, and their counterparts from Division Two.

Others who are recognised as the FKF members are the 48 counties, recognized Association for Football Referees, Association for Football Coaches, Association for Football players, and Association for Women’s Football.

The Women Premier League and the Women's Division One League have been included as well.

"To ensure an auditable trail of the endorsements, attach proof of FKF membership to the endorsement letters," the statement further stated.

The Board had set September 19 as the date for the county elections, while October 17 was reserved for the national ones.

However, the presidential aspirants led by experienced administrator Sam Nyamweya, Omondi Aduda, Nicholas Musonye, Alex Magelo among others, have filed a petition with the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) to bar the Federation and the Electoral Board from engaging in organizing the elections.

"The petitioners pray... the court to issue prohibitive orders against the [Electoral Board] and the [FKF} from proceeding with the illegal election process as indicated in their road map ... until they comply with the court orders issued on the 17th March 2020," read part of the Petition to the SDT and obtained by Goal.

"A declaration that FKF cannot hold its elections until it fully complies with the ruling."

The candidates have further asked for a roundtable meeting to come up with a fair procedure to be used in the elections and without it, the current regime cannot hold the elections.