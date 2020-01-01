FKF Elections: 'Electoral Board cannot deliver credible process' - Mwachiro

The aspirant has hit out at the Board for operating from the Federation's offices while purporting to prepare for a credible exercise

Football Federation (FKF) presidential aspirant Herbert Mwachiro is the latest to criticise the current regime led by incumbent Nick Mwendwa for a lack of transparency and continuity to engage in the electoral process without a legal mandate.

The former FKF deputy CEO has stated the Federation has welcomed anarchy, mistrust and are taking the country back a jungle environment where no law exists.

The administrator is baffled that the Electoral Board operates from Kandanda House where the Federation is housed while claiming it is keen on delivering a fair and transparent exercise.

"It is thus still baffling how the Electoral Board still operates from Kandanda House in clear contradiction its core mandate of maintaining impartiality and being free and fair while one of Kandanda House’ current occupants is a competitor in the same election it shall conduct and whose continued stay or not is determined by the same election," read part of the statement from Mwachiro and obtained by Goal.

"Beyond that and borrowing from the world's best practices, impartiality dictates that an adjudicator works best and in clear view of all competitors when operating from an independent base."

Mwachiro also supported the proposed interim committee as proposed by an SDT to be put in place to ensure the process is fair and credible.

"The fact that not one but two election processes initiated by FKF have been annulled by the SDT, points towards a clear sign that an independent oversight committee to ensure a free and fair process is conducted and to thereafter, guarantee the integrity and sustainability of Kenya’s football management, critical for job creation, revenue generation and inclusive development of grassroots through grassroots development and women’s football is needed," the statement continued.

Mwachiro has now joined other aspirants in a bid to ensure the elections are done in a way that every candidate has a fair ground.

"As a football stakeholder and FKF Presidential Aspirant, I am willing to work with other football stakeholders, to ensure that there is established from the grassroots a credible, free and fair electoral process as soon as possible that encompasses the views and thoughts of all those who are greatly affected by the prolonged electioneering process," he concluded.