FKF Elections: Division One clubs reveal fear of looming Fifa ban

The lower leagues outfits have pointed out the gains they risk losing should the world-governing body decides to ban Kenya

Clubs participating in the Football Federation (FKF) Divison One have explained the significant impact a Fifa ban would have on them.

The FKF has failed to hold its elections after two attempts were quashed by the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT), and the prolonged in-fighting between them, stakeholders and aspirants could lead to an eventual ban from the world-governing body.

To Patrick Orwako from BuruBuru Sports FC, the Nick-Mwendwa led FKF office has brought stability and sponsorship and if a Fifa ban finally arrives, he is fearful the same gains will be wiped off.

“We have well-organized leagues and we don’t hear of teams going to court because of promotion or relegation. Because of these, sponsors have started coming on board," Orwako told Goal.

“We risk losing all these gains and sponsors running away as no one will want to associate with someone who has been banned by Fifa.”

The official also stated gains earned by both the Harambee Starlets and Harambee Stars have come due to the stability at the federation.

“We qualified for the and the women version of the tournament as well for the first time. Our clubs also have done well in continental events,” Orwako added.

“We have a U13 and U15 league and all this risk being going down the drain if we are banned.”

The CEO of Bungoma Super Stars, Geoffrey Indengu, said a Fifa ban will be a calamity to young players whose dream is to play for the national teams.

“Our players are young and their dream is to play for the national teams at some point in their career. If we get banned, that dream will go down the drain and my plea is that we resolve our issues internally before it gets too far and Fifa decides to ban us,” Indengu told Goal.

“I ask that those who want to contest in the elections be allowed to present their papers and delegates be allowed to make a decision on whom to elect.”

Transfoc FC secretary-general Patrick Wekesa, on his part, explained how the looming ban could affect talent development.

“We have made good progress over the last four years. If Kenya is banned, we will be forced to go back to the start and risk-taking our talent to waste apart from the economic impact the country will be subjected to,” Wekesa told Goal.

Meanwhile, Ligi Ndogo's Patrick Buluma is concerned the sanctions will scuttle their promotion dreams altogether.

“Our teams take to the pitch knowing they are playing for promotion. If we are banned, that motivation goes out of the window and we have nothing to play for,” he told this publication.

As Fifa dismissed the SDT's call for a normalisation committee, it suggested holding a meeting together with the FKF, stakeholders, and Ministry of Sports in order to break the election impasse.