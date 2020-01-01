FKF Elections: Bolo opts out of Women Representative race

The K'Ogalo official states the controversies surrounding the whole process is not healthy for the game

treasurer Sally Bolo has bowed out of the race to vie for the Women Representative seat in Football Federation’s National Executive Committee.

The post was created in 2017 during the formation of the new constitution in the Annual General Meeting (AGM). The K'Ogalo official had shown interest in the seat alongside Kerubo Momanyi and Margaret Omondi but has now opted out.

"I want to thank each and every one of you for the support and encouragement you have accorded me ever since I declared my intention to vie for the seat of NEC Women Representative in the FKF National election," Bolo said in a statement obtained by Goal.

"However, in view of the protracted and injurious ligations surrounding these polls, I wish to refrain from presenting my nominations papers for the current round. This decision is premised on a firm belief that for meaningful change and progress to be realized in football, all stakeholders must pull in one direction.

"Acrimony, such the ones witnessed in the current process do not bode well for football and rob the sport of a much needed tranquil aura to thrive."

Bolo has revealed she will run for the post in the future when everything has been solved to pave way for a credible election process.

"I hold the opinion that a clear roadmap should be established paving way for a controversy-free election after the current legal impulse is sorted," she added.



"It is then that will I file my nomination papers in readiness to capture my preferred NEC position.

"My hope and belief are that amicable endings to the dispute surrounding these elections will be arrived at and football will win in the end."

The election period will be due by the end of March.