FKF Elections: Board trains officials ahead of county elections

The Board have moved with speed to train officials who will oversee the exercise that will kick off in counties on Saturday

A few days after a local court allowed the Football Federation (FKF) to conduct elections, the Electoral Board have now embarked on training officials who will be in charge of the exercise.

The election, which has been stopped twice, was again in jeopardy after petitioners - Bondeni FC and Cheptiret FC - had sought the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) to stop the process, saying it was flawed.

However, on Wednesday, SDT chairman John Ohaga allowed the polls to elect new officials, to continue but warned he will not hesitate to nullify the proceedings if it falls short of the democratic principles and rules governing the exercise.

The Electoral Board, led by chairperson Kentice Tikolo, has now confirmed they have started the exercise of conducting training for officials who will be in charge of the proceedings, starting with the county exercise on Saturday.

“Football Kenya Federation’s Electoral Board on [Thursday] conducted training for election officials ahead of the county elections scheduled for Saturday, September 19, 2020,” read a statement from the Board obtained by Goal.

“The officials were taken through the Board’s expectations of a free and fair exercise, as well as the health protocols they need to enforce at the polling stations in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Speaking after the training session, Charles Yogo, a returning officer who is part of the exercise, said: “We have learnt about what is expected of us. Our expectation is that we will conduct a free, fair, credible, and transparent election.”

According to Tikolo, the Board has employed input from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), who will offer technical support to the process.

“We felt it was necessary to involve IEBC who will provide Technical support to our returning officers,” Tikolo told Goal.

“We have elections in 21 counties. There have been more aspirants subjecting themselves to the process, and in my opinion, it is a vote of confidence.”

According to Tikolo, elections are set to be held in 21 counties where there is opposition, and in case of a tie, repeat elections shall be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

“A dispute resolution window, for any complaints that may arise from the county elections, has, in the meantime, been provided for in the electoral calendar, between September 24, and September 28, 2020. The final county results shall be published on October 1, 2020,” explained Tikolo.

Four presidential aspirants – Herbert Mwachiro, Dan Mule, Bonface Osano, and Omondi Aduda – have already been cleared to vie for the top seat against incumbent Nick Mwendwa, who will be seeking another term.

In the race for the National Executive Council (NEC) seats, Gordon Chege remains unopposed going into the exercise, while in Nairobi the battle will be between Michael Ouma, Tom Alila, and Isaac Macharia.