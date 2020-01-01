FKF Elections: Board publishes final voter register, county nominations next in line

The Board has moved closer to the polls after they published the voters' register which will be used during the voting period

The Football Federation (FKF) Electoral Board has continued with the process of holding elections after they published the official register for voters who will take part in the exercise.

The Electoral Board led by Kentice Tikolo has already set October 17 as the date for the national elections which will be preceded by grassroots polls held across the 47 counties on September 19.

“FKF Electoral Board has published the final list of clubs eligible to vote at both county and national level in the upcoming FKF elections,” revealed the statement obtained by Goal.

“This comes after the lapse of a disputes’ resolution window last week, by the Electoral Board. The Board will on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, publish the final register of delegates eligible to vote at both levels.”

The statement continued: “Aspirants seeking elective positions at county level will, in the meantime, have two days, Tuesday, August 25, and Wednesday, August 26, 2020, to submit their nomination forms.

“These forms can be downloaded from the FKF Electoral Board website, elections.footballkenya.org, and submitted to the Board as per the nomination calendar.

“County elections are set to be held on September 19, 2020, while national elections shall be held on October 17, 2020.”

The statement by the Board comes just a few days after they commenced the process of listening to disputes arising on the club register ahead of the polls.

It will be the third time in a year that the FKF will be holding elections.

The previous two exercises were nullified by the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) last December and in March this year, with SDT chairman John Ohaga ruling the rules of engagement were flouted on both occasions.

On setting the guidelines for the exercise, Tikolo told Goal in a previous interview the FKF Electoral Code, which has been the contentious issue with most presidential candidates saying it should be changed, will remain in force.

“In consonance with the directive from Fifa and in the spirit of progression, the FKF electoral process shall be predicated upon the FKF Statutes, the FKF Electoral Code currently in force and/or the Fifa Statutes/guidelines where required or where applicable,” Tikolo told Goal.

“The electoral process shall begin at the county level in accordance with article 27 of the FKF (2017) Constitution.”

FKF presidential aspirants Sam Nyamweya, Twaha Mbarak, Herbert Mwachiro and Nicholas Musonye, have strongly opposed the decision to use the Code and have already moved to court to have the exercise stopped.