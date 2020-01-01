FKF Elections: Board publishes final delegates register ahead of polls

The Board has moved closer to the third elections after publishing names of voters who will be eligible to elect new officials

The Football Federation (FKF) Electoral Board has released the final register of the delegates who will be eligible to vote in the upcoming elections.

The Electoral Board, led by Kentice Tikolo, has already set October 17 as the date for the national elections which will be preceded by grassroots polls held across the 47 counties on September 19.

“Football Kenya Federation’s Electoral Board has on Thursday, August 27, 2020, published the final list of delegates eligible to vote at both the county and national levels,” read a statement obtained by Goal.

“The Board has in the meantime concluded its county nominations exercise.

“Aspirants from Nairobi East, West Pokot, Mombasa, Taita Taveta and Trans Nzoia counties submitted their papers for verification, to be done on Thursday and Friday this week.

“A preliminary list of county candidates is expected on Saturday, August 29, 2020, and County elections are set to be held on September 19, 2020, while national elections shall be held on October 17, 2020.”

It will be the third time in a year that the FKF will be holding elections.

The previous two exercises were nullified by the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT), last December and in March this year, with SDT chairman John Ohaga ruling the rules of engagement were flouted on both occasions.

On setting the guidelines for the exercise, Tikolo insisted the FKF Electoral Code, which has been the contentious issue with most presidential candidates saying it should be changed, will remain in force.

“In consonance with the directive from Fifa and in the spirit of progression, the FKF electoral process shall be predicated upon the FKF Statutes, the FKF Electoral Code currently in force and/or the Fifa Statutes/guidelines where required or where applicable,” Tikolo said.

“The electoral process shall begin at the county level in accordance with article 27 of the FKF [2017] Constitution.”

On Thursday, FKF presidential aspirant Twaha Mbarak hit out at the Electoral Board, stating they have proved they cannot hold a credible exercise.

Several aspirants have been against the Tikolo-led Boar,d insisting it was illegally formed, and have filed a petition with the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) on the matter.

The administrator further stated the Board is not independent and is being used to rubber-stamp a predetermined outcome of the polls.

“I reiterate that the purported voter register verification exercise was not just shambolic but a mockery of what is universally acceptable of such an exercise,” Mbarak said in a signed statement obtained by Goal.

"I wish to state in no uncertain terms that I will not participate in this flawed exercise disguised as an election and call on all my supporters to boycott the sham process until we have a process that can guarantee a credible electoral exercise for the good of our game."

Sam Nyamweya is another aspirant who has described the process as a flawed exercise and vowed to get justice from the court of law.