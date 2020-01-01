FKF Elections: Board issues tough Covid-19 guidelines ahead of exercise

The Board has issued tough measures that delegates will have to adhere to during the polls to elect officials for the next four years

The Football Federation (FKF) Electoral Board has issued tough rules that must be adhered to during the national elections set for Safari Hotel in Nairobi on Saturday.

In a statement signed by the Board’s chairperson Kentice Tikolo, the rules will help ensure the safety of election officials, candidates, delegates, and all support staff involved in the process.

“Ahead of the national elections to be held today [Saturday], the FKF Electoral Board has set out protocols to ensure the safety of election officials, candidates, delegates, and all support staff involved in the process,” Tikolo said in a statement obtained by Goal.

According to the Board, the working area will be duly sanitised, testing and record of temperatures will be done, delegates, election officials, and support staff will be required to wear a recommended face mask, hand washing and sanitising stations will be set up, the social distancing shall be enforced all the time.

Other protocols include only one person will be served at a time, handshakes, high-fives, any other body contacts shall be discouraged, the board shall endeavour to avail enough voting materials to avoid sharing and there will be a minimum of 1.5metres between the accredited polling agents.

A total of four presidential aspirants will seek to unseat incumbent Nick Mwendwa including Herbert Mwachiro, Omondi Aduda, Boniface Osano, and former AFC chairman Dan Mule.

On paper, Mwendwa is the clear favourite to sweep the board, as he has the support of many delegates and also recently won the hearts of several clubs in the top-flight after he secured betting firm BetKings as the title sponsors for the league and Pay-TV Channel StarTimes as the broadcast partners.

Meanwhile, Mwachiro has welcomed the decision by the court to allow the exercise to go on as planned on Saturday.

In a statement obtained by Goal, Mwachiro said: “I welcome the decision by the Sports Disputes Tribunal to allow FKF elections to proceed as initially planned on Saturday, October 17.

“We are ready for the elections, we are confident our message of Soka Mashinani has reached the delegates, and once we have the mandate we will move with great speed, together with you, to rescue Kenyan football.

“Even as the elections proceed, let us not lose sight of the pertinent issues that have been consistently raised by the Sports Registrar in relation to full compliance of the Sports Act, 2013.

"The FKF Electoral Board has been presented with an opportunity to demonstrate they can deliver a free and fair election. I anticipate the Electoral Board will seize the moment and fearlessly protect the electoral process from any and all interference.

“Football in the country needs to be governed properly, in accordance - not only with the Fifa Statutes but also the existing laws of the land. I call upon all football stakeholders to keep pushing for proper governance of the beautiful game in the country, something that will be of benefit to present and future generations.”

Elsewhere, in the race for the National Executive Council (NEC) seats, Gordon Chege remains unopposed going into the exercise, while in Nairobi the battle will be between Michael Ouma, Tom Alila, and Isaac Macharia.

In Nyanza, Joseph Andere will square it off with chairman Laban Jobita. Timothy Muriithi Nabea is also unopposed from the Eastern region while Ahmed Dabar will face off Mohamed Abdi Farah in North Eastern.