FKF Elections: Board clears four aspirants to battle Mwendwa for top seat

The four aspirants have been cleared after beating the deadline to present their nomination papers on Monday

The Electoral Board has officially cleared four aspirants to contest for the presidential seat in the forthcoming Football Federation (FKF) elections.

The Electoral Board led by Kentice Tikolo revealed on Thursday that they had finalized the list of candidates seeking election to various positions at national level, following the lapse of the nomination window on Monday.

“Football Kenya Federation’s Electoral Board has published a preliminary list of candidates seeking election to various positions at the national level, following the lapse of the nomination window on Monday,” the Board said in a statement obtained by Goal.

“The Board has, in the meantime, scheduled a seven-day disputes resolution window, as provided for in the electoral calendar, where complaints on the nomination process [county and national] shall be welcomed.

“Such disputes shall be heard by the Electoral Board between September 4, and September 7, 2020, and by the Appeals Committee, if need be, between September 8 and September 10, 2020.

“The final list of county and national level candidates is set to be published on the Board’s website on September 11, 2020.

“County elections are set to be held on September 19, 2020, while national elections shall be held on October 17, 2020.”

Those cleared to contest against incumbent Nick Mwendwa for the presidential seat include Boniface Osano, Daniel Mule, Herbert Mwachio, and Lordvick Omondi Aduda.

In the National Executive Council (NEC) seat, Gordon Chege remains unopposed going into the exercise, while in Nairobi the battle will be between Michael Ouma, Tom Alila, and Isaac Macharia.

In Nyanza, Joseph Andere will square it off with chairman Laban Jobita, Timothy Muriithi Nabea is also unopposed from the Eastern region while AhmedQadar Mohammed Dabar will face off Mohamed Abdi Farah in North Eastern.

The county/branch elections will be held on September 19, before the national polls set for October 17.

It will be the third time in a year that the FKF will be holding elections.

The previous two exercises were nullified by the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) last December and in March this year, with SDT chairman John Ohaga finding the rules of engagement were flouted on both occasions.