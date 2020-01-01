FKF Elections: Aspirants want government to set up Normalization Committee

The four aspirants who skipped the nomination exercise want the government to intervene and put order in the process

Four Football Federation (FKF) presidential aspirants have called on the government to take the matter seriously by forming a Normalization Committee to take charge of the sport until fresh elections are held.

The four – Sam Nyamweya, Twaha Mbarak, Nicholas Musonye, and Sammy Sholei – did not hand in their nomination papers as required on Monday after they cited several irregularities heading into the election exercise.

Speaking in a joint press conference, the four have maintained they will not be part of an election exercise which has already been rigged by the incumbent and instead, called on the government to move quickly and form a committee that will run the sport awaiting elections.

More teams

“There can never be a credible election without electoral reforms to the processes at FKF and it is only once those reforms are done in accordance with all applicable laws, including Fifa standard Electoral Code that we will participate in the exercise,” the four said in a signed statement obtained by Goal.

“The current impasse has lasted for far too long and it is time urgent interventions were made to rescue the beautiful game from a leadership that has failed yet bent on continuing to mete out injustice against the millions of youth and other citizens who depend on football for their livelihoods.

“We firmly believe given the present circumstances and the fact the term of office of the former officials ended in February, it is now urgent that Fifa works with the government and other stakeholders to install a Normalization/ Caretaker Committee to oversee the elections of new officials of the federation.”

The statement continued: “The current exercise is marred with several irregularities, is unconstitutional and blatantly in violation of the basic expectations of a democratic process that is credible, free, fair and verifiable exercise.

“It is the above reasons we have not subjected ourselves to the sham process, whose ultimate outcome is already predetermined in favour of the outgoing President Nick Mwendwa, whose intention is to manipulate the Electoral Board so as to rig himself back to the office, alongside his cronies at the various leadership level.

“Being people of high integrity and law-abiding citizens of this country, we state in no uncertain terms that we will not be a party to a futile exercise or allow us to be part of a process designed to undermine democracy in the name of an election.”

Some of the changes the four are demanding before contesting in the polls include bonafide clubs to be given the mandate to elect officials, make changes to the Electoral Code as directed by the court on March 17, 2020, and change the personnel at the Electoral Board which is led by Kentice Tikolo.

Article continues below

While the four skipped the nomination exercise, other aspirants – Omondi Aduda, Herbert Mwachiro, and Boniface Osano – presented their papers in readiness to face off with Mwendwa for the top seat on October 17.

It will be the third time in a year that the FKF will be holding elections.

The previous two exercises were nullified by the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) last December and in March this year, with SDT chairman John Ohaga ruling the rules of engagement were flouted on both occasions.