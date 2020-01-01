FKF Elections: Appeals Board starts hearing disputes on club register

The board will listen to any arising complaints about the register of clubs as the federation moves towards holding elections

The Football Federation (FKF) Appeals Board has now commenced the process of listening to disputes arising on the club register ahead of the national elections.

The Electoral Board led by Kentice Tikolo has already set October 17 as the date for the national elections which will be preceded by grassroots polls held across the 47 counties on September 19.

“The Appeals Board is starting today [Wednesday], August 19, to Friday, August 21, 2020, inviting disputes on the club register published by the FKF Electoral Board earlier this week,” the board stated in a statement obtained by Goal.

“Individuals who lodged their disputes to the Board and couldn’t find satisfaction in its decisions can now seek recourse at the Appeals Board, by filing their complaints via email.

“The complaints will be heard via video link and should be lodged upon payment of the relevant fees, as is stipulated in Section Seven of the FKF Electoral Code.

“The Board’s decisions shall be final and binding.”

The statement continued: “Upon hearing of disputes, the FKF Electoral Board will on August 22, 2020, publish the final list of clubs eligible to vote at both the national and county levels.

“FKF Members who need to change their endorsements, meanwhile, are free to do so before the deadline, set on August 21, 2020.”

It will be the third time in a year that the FKF will be holding elections.

The previous two exercises were nullified by the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) last December and in March this year, with SDT chairman John Ohaga ruling the rules of engagement were flouted on both occasions.

On setting the guidelines for the exercise, Tikolo insisted the FKF Electoral Code, which has been the contentious issue with most presidential candidates saying it should be changed, will remain in force.

“In consonance with the directive from Fifa and in the spirit of progression, the FKF electoral process shall be predicated upon the FKF Statutes, the FKF Electoral Code currently in force and/or the Fifa Statutes/guidelines where required or where applicable,” Tikolo said.

“The electoral process shall begin at the county level in accordance with article 27 of the FKF (2017) Constitution.”

FKF presidential aspirants Sam Nyamweya, Twaha Mbarak, Nicholas Musonye, have strongly opposed the decision to use the Code and have already moved to court to have the exercise stopped.