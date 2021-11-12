FKF disbandment restores hope for football lovers - Mbarak

Former Football Kenya Federation presidential aspirant Twaha Mbarak has welcomed the dissolution of Nick Mwendwa's regime by the Cabinet Secretary of Sports Amina Mohamed.

Mohamed took the decision to form a caretaker committee on Thursday after receiving a report from the Sports Registrar's inspection team, and Mbarak has stated the move will restore the hope for football's restoration in the country.

"It has come as great joy and relief following the government decision to invoke the law and appoint a caretaker committee to run the affairs of the Football Kenya Federation," Mbarak said in a statement obtained by GOAL.

"This decision has restored the hopes of all football lovers who had given up as the standards of our game had deteriorated massively under the leadership of one [Nicholas] Mwendwa and his colleagues.

"While this milestone is a major one in the quest to have our football turn the corner, it is the beginning of what will be a tough but surmountable task to reform our football.

"We wish to state that we have full confidence in the committee that will be chaired by Justice Aaron Ringera alongside other members who have the capacity to transform the federation with a view to having new officials elected through a credible process that is compliant with the law.





"Concerning the fear of a possible Fifa sanction, it is our firm position that the world body will work with the government and the committee to get our football back on track.

"As soon as possible, it is our expectation that the committee will, with the support of the government, engage with Fifa and all stakeholders so that a roadmap can be put in place and proper timelines set.





"To the entire football fraternity, we urge that everybody now takes their place in readiness for the new dispensation that is nigh. Football clubs and County Football Associations must now ensure they do everything to comply with the Sports Act in readiness for elections.





"Kenyans are happy, the work of restoring our football begins in earnest."





After the ministry's move, Fifa responded by offering to seek a solution between the government and the federation through mediation, while suggesting the country could face a global ban should an amicable resolution not be found.