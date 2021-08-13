FKF deducts Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards' sponsorship grants to settle Ksh10m fine

The local giants found themselves at loggerheads with the FA after skipping a league fixture in July

Football Kenya Federation has moved to deduct sponsorship grants for AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia in order to partially settle the combined Ksh10 million fines imposed on the Premier League giants.

FKF's President, Nick Mwendwa, announced the two local giants would be fined for failing to turn up for a league game in late July at Thika Stadium.

K'Ogalo and Ingwe did not honour the Mashemeji Derby as they protested the federation's delay in settling their Shield Cup prize money.

What has FKF decided to do?

"The federation has, further, made a decision to deduct half of the grants owed to AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia, moving forward, to go towards the settlement of the Ksh10 million incurred by the two clubs for failing to honour FKF PL match number 260 pitting the two sides," said FKF's statement obtained by Goal on Friday.

"Moving forward, following the withdrawal of the top league’s title partner, FKF has agreed with the clubs to review downwards the monthly grants, up until when the Federation will secure partners other than its broadcast and radio partner."

In a letter to both clubs, FKF revealed the amount that will be deducted from the first batch of sponsorship grants.

"Please be advised that further to Gor Mahia’s failure to respond to the FKF on how the club’s fine of Ksh4 million for failing to honour FKFPL match no 260 will be settled, the federation has made a final decision to deduct half of Gor Mahia’s monthly grants moving forward to go towards the settlement of the said fine," the letter to Gor Mahia and obtained by Goal read.

"In this regard, and in order to enable Gor Mahia to meet its obligations both at the federation and club level, Ksh1,324,500 will be transferred to your bank account immediately upon receipt of the requested documents, while Ksh1,324,500 will be retained by the federation to go towards the partial settlement of Gor Mahia’s four million fine."

The letter to AFC Leopards stated: "In this regard, and in order to enable AFC Leopards to meet its obligations both at the federation and club level, Ksh1,124,500 will be transferred to your bank account immediately upon receipt of the requested documents.

"While Ksh1,524,500 will be retained by the federation to go towards the partial settlement of AFC Leopard’s Ksh6 million fine and the subsequent settlement of KSh200,000 being AFC Leopards cash advance," a letter to Ingwe read.

After failing to feature in the Mashemeji Derby, K'Ogalo and Ingwe have played in the subsequent games.