FKF deduct points from Green Commandos for fielding an ineligible player

Green Commandos have now dropped to position 19 on the log with 10 points

Green Commandos have been deducted three points for fielding an ineligible player in their match against Kisumu All-Stars.

Green Commandos were found guilty of violating the rule of competition for fielding Yusuf Mita, despite accumulating five yellow cards against Modern Coast FC, Police FC, Shabana FC, Eldoret Youth FC, and Bidco United FC.

“In violation of Rule 7.5(b) of the Rules of Kenyan Football, your club fielded the player in your match against Kisumu All Stars FC and guided by FKF Rules and regulations, we wish to inform you that your club has forfeited the match and the same has been awarded to Kisumu All Stars FC on a 2-0, 3 points basis.

"Any yellow cards or red cards awarded during the match will be counted,” read part of the letter by FKF General Secretary Robert Muthomi to the club and obtained by Goal.

As a result, FKF has since credited Kisumu All Stars the three points that pushed them to fourth with 36 points from 18 matches.