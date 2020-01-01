FKF's decision to crown Gor Mahia champions will have consequences - Ochieng

The administrator believes the Federation could have consulted before ending the top-tier

Kisumu All-Stars CEO Nicholas Ochieng has warned Football Federation about making premature decisions to crown and annulling the Kenyan Premier League, ( ).

The Federation, through President Nick Mwendwa stated the KPL will not resume soon owing to the coronavirus outbreak and opted to crown K'Ogalo without consulting the league managers. It is something which has not gone down well with the Kisumu-based side.

"There is no rush to end the league, this is something which is happening around the world," Ochieng told Goal .

"We must be wary of the consequences of certain hasty decisions. Even the KPL Governing Council had not met to discuss the same. Remember, this is an independent organisation and the rules set have to be respected."

Ochieng' has also stated Confederation of African Football has not annulled their matches yet.

"If it was that urgent, even Caf could have finished their competitions, but it has not yet happened," he added.

"The Federation could have done the same than going ahead and making a decision."

KPL has since written to FKF over the same, but the latter has not answered yet.