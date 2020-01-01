FKF Cup: Zetech and Balaji triumph to reach Round of 32

The knockout competition continued on Sunday with minnows setting up matches against top-flight sides

Zetech Titans are among the clubs which reached the Round 32 of the Football Federation (FKF) Betway on Sunday.

Zetech beat Uprising 2-0 at the Ruaraka grounds with Steven Doyak opening the scoring with a goal in the 45th minute.

In the second half, Austin Ochieng bagged another goal in the 56th minute, and they will now face National Super League side FC Talanta in the next round.

Meanwhile, Balaji EPZ also secured their spot in the Round of 32 after beating Equity 2-1 in another match played at the same venue.

Kelvin Abungu and Lewis Wanami were on target for Balaji with Alvin Wafula’s goal for Equity in the 78th minute turning out to be a mere consolation. The Division One League side will now face in the Round of 32.

Flamingo also went through at the expense of Butali Sugar 3-4, in post-match penalties. The match had ended 1-1 in normal time.

On Saturday, Naivas FC booked a date with in the Round of 32, with KSG Ogopa booking a date with .

Article continues below

This follows successful outings against B and Re-Union FC, respectively, in the preliminary round.

John Kelweshi scored a brace for Naivas in the 15th and 28th minutes, with David Omondi completing the 3-0 rout in the 71st minute to see the Division One League side through.

KSG Ogopa, meanwhile, trounced Re-Union FC 2-0 at the Stima Club grounds and will now face the defending champions Bandari.