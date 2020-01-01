FKF Cup: Naivas FC set date with Gor Mahia after beating Kariobangi Sharks

The Division One club will now come up against Kenyan giants K’Ogalo in the next round of the knockout competition

Naivas FC will face off with in the Round of 32 of the Football Federation (FKF) Betway Cup, with KSG Ogopa booking a date with .

This follows successful outings against B and Re-Union FC, respectively, in the preliminary round which kicked-off on Saturday.

John Kelweshi scored a brace for Naivas in the 15th and 28th minutes, with David Omondi completing the 3-0 rout in the 71st minute to see the Division One League side through.

Sharks coach William Muluya was not shocked despite his team’s early exit saying he had used the tournament to test young players.

“I wanted to test the qualities of the young players we have in our ranks and I am not disappointed because we are out,” Muluya told Goal.

“I am only happy for the boys because they put up a great display but Naivas won because they used their chances.”

KSG Ogopa, meanwhile, trounced Re-Union FC 2-0 at the Stima Club grounds and will now face the defending champions Bandari.

Fourteen more matches have been lined up on Sunday, the highlight being a doubleheader at the Ruaraka Grounds where Balaji EPZ will square it out with Equity Bank at 12:00.