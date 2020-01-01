FKF convenes meeting with KPL clubs a day after landing BetKing as sponsors

The federation have now moved to convene a meeting with all top-flight clubs after signing a lucrative sponsorship

The Football Federation (FKF) has convened a meeting with all Kenyan Premier League ( ) clubs, a day after signing a lucrative sponsorship for the top tier.

On Thursday, the FKF through president Nick Mwendwa announced they had signed a lucrative five-year deal worth Sh1.2 billion with Nigerian-based betting company BetKing.

In the contract, KPL clubs will be entitled to Sh8million annually from the federation and will see the partnership starting at Sh220million in the first year, and increased by increments of 5% in the second year, and 10% in coming years.

Mwendwa also confirmed the first batch of money from the new sponsors will be sent this week, promising clubs they will be sent the amount directly to their accounts.

According to a signed letter, from Mwendwa to all KPL clubs and obtained by Goal, the FKF has now reached out to the 17 clubs for an urgent meeting which will be conducted via Zoom, as a safety measure to help curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, on Wednesday.

“As you are aware the federation has signed a five-year deal worth Sh1.2billion with online betting firm BetKing, for official title sponsors and official betting partners of the FKF-Premier League,” stated the statement as seen by Goal.

“The deal was negotiated and concluded in anticipation of the end of the contract between Football Kenya Federation and Kenya Premier League Limited, with a view to ensuring that our clubs, most of which have been adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic have a significant level of financial cushioning going into and beyond the 2020/21 season.

“In light of the aforementioned, and the need to better understand the finer details of the BetKing sponsorship deal and how the league will be run and managed post-KPL, my office wishes to invite you for a zoom meeting on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 10:00.

“Additionally, in the coming days, the FKF CEO Barry Otieno will contact you in regard to your club bank account details, to enable the federation to disburse funds in a timely manner.

“Kindly accept, dear chairmen, our utmost gratitude for your cooperation and continued support, this even as I wish you all the best in the upcoming football season.”

SportPesa were the KPL title sponsors before they walked away at the beginning of the 2019-20 season citing unfavourable working conditions in the country for the decision.