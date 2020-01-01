FKF conducts pre-season training for referees ahead of 2020/21 season

The local federation has rolled out a physical training program for over 240 referees to prepare for the upcoming season

The Football Federation (FKF) has stepped up the process of resuming the FKF Premier League despite the government’s decision to extend the ban on contact sport until further notice.

The federation has now rolled out a three-day training program for referees who will officiate in FKF Premier League matches, National Super League (NSL), and Division One league matches.

According to a statement from the federation obtained the Goal, the physical endurance training will target over 240 referees and is being spearheaded by Steven Oduor, Edward Lumbugu, Caleb Amwayi, Margaret Omondi, and Sylvester Kirwa and will culminate on Saturday.

“Football Kenya Federation has rolled out a three-day Physical Endurance Test exercise for Referees tasked with officiating BetKing Premier League, Betika National Super League, and BetKing Division One League matches,” read the statement from FKF seen by Goal.

“240 match officials are set to undergo the three-day physical assessment program, which culminates on Saturday, October 3, 2020, and whose core aim is to test their physical preparedness to handle matches.

“Theory sessions, to be capped off with a written exam to test their knowledge on the laws of the game, have also been lined up.”

According to Sylvester Kirwa, the "target is to not only ascertain the referees’ physical shape but also keep them abreast with the laws of the game.”

The Ministry of Sports is yet to give a word on whether contact sport, including football, should resume in the country after President Uhuru Kenyatta directed them to move with speed and have major sports that were suspended owing to the coronavirus resume.

In a recent interview with Goal, FKF president Nick Mwendwa remained optimistic that football will be allowed to return soon.

“We are still engaging the government, we wrote to them again and gave them our guidelines on how best we can resume football, the response was not bad, they asked us to wait, so I am very sure soon, football will return,” Mwendwa told Goal.

“The government is aware that footballers are suffering because they mostly use football to pay their bills, so it is just a matter of them [the government going through our guidelines] and then give us the way forward, I know we are able to manage the return.”

On Tuesday, the FKF pulled of a major sponsorship deal after they signed a contract with Chinese-based Pay-TV StarTimes, to air all the matches in the top-tier, national teams, both men and women, and 30 matches in the lower-tier league for the next seven years.