FKF clubs to boycott Premier League return amid 'inconsequential' Mwendwa resignation

A section of top clubs has threatened to boycott the return of the FKF Premier League, citing a lack of financial support from the government.

The top-flight was suspended three weeks ago after the Ministry of Sports, through Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, moved to disband the federation over alleged misappropriation of funds and appoint a caretaker committee to run its affairs.

On taking charge, the caretaker committee led, by retired Justice Aaron Ringera, suspended the league action which had reached matchday six, promising to resume the same after consulting with all the 18 clubs.

After the meeting with clubs, the committee earmarked December 4 as the date to resume the league but GOAL can reveal it may not happen since a number of clubs are struggling financially and are in need of government help.

A top club official has told GOAL several clubs have requested the committee to push forward the kick-off date until clubs get financial support from the government.

'We have not received any support'

“During our last meeting the caretaker committee promised clubs that they will support them financially, but so far we have not received anything,” the source, who did not want to be named, told GOAL on Wednesday.

“Several clubs are now threatening not to honour their matches because the committee had promised government support but it is not forthcoming, and so far, only a few teams [like six] are ready to resume action, but the rest they have stuck the ground until they receive a financial boost.

“We may not start off, I don’t think the teams will be able to meet travel costs and even pay referees, it will not be easy and time is running out.”

Mwendwa resignation making no sense'

Meanwhile, former FKF president Sam Nyamweya has led stakeholders to scoff at the decision from former federation boss Nick Mwendwa to step aside and delegate his duties to vice-president Doris Petra.

In a statement obtained by GOAL signed by Nyamweya and on behalf of the stakeholder, the veteran administrator said Mwendwa’s resignation was of no consequence because the federation had already been disbanded by the government.

“If truly Nick [Mwendwa] had the opportunity the benefit of “resigning” or “stepping aside” this should have occurred before the invoking of section 54 of the Sports Act revised 2019[2013] by the Cabinet Secretary for Sports culture and Heritage, and the resultant disbandment of FKF and appointment of a caretaker committee,” the statement read in part.

“Be that as it may, by dint of a gazette notice appointing a Caretaker Committee to run the affairs of FKF renders Mwendwa and the National Executive Committee “functus officio” and, therefore, has no capacity to resign or bequeath power in a defunct entity.

“The Sports Registrar should as a matter of duty invoke section 64 of the Sports Act 2019[2013] and have Mwendwa, former Nec members, and staff of the now-defunct FKF, liable for breach of section 64 of the Sports Act 2019[2013].

“We quote section 64 of the Act for ease of reference 64. “Offences and penalties

a person who contravenes any of the provisions of this Act commits an offence and shall be liable, upon conviction, to a fine not exceeding five hundred thousand shillings, or imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years, or both.”