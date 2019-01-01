FKF clears referee Meshack Omondi after controversial Wazito FC vs. Shabana match

The match was under question after Shabana fans invaded the pitch to protest the decision to award eight minutes of added time

National Super League referee Meshack Omondi has been cleared after the controversial incident in the match between Wazito and Shabana last month.

The lower league match was abandoned in the 94th minute, after Shabana fans protested the referee’s decision to extend the game by eight minutes, a decision that helped Wazito to level the scores at 1-1.

A committee from the FKF discussed the matter and they have vindicated the referee for the decision. Goal has obtained the letter:

“It was reported that during the Wazito FC vs Shabana FC match played in Camp Toyoyo on April 7, 2019, you extended added time by eight minutes without proper justification hence the visiting team abandoning the match.

In your response, you explained that the added time was because of two key incidents:

1. Shabana Goalkeeper was injured during the game; it took four minutes to treat him in the field of play.

2. There were six substitutions during the game, according to regulations; three minutes are in order as added time.

Article continues below

3. Together with other stoppages of the ball in out of play, the added time was reasonable and the abandonment was not caused by the added time nor did the visiting team dispute the goal.

“The FKF Ad Hoc Committee, which sat to deliberate on the above found that you were not at fault. Being a high-risk match, you applied match management techniques and had a high level of application of knowledge of the laws of the game.

“All allegations against you are hereby dismissed,” read part of the letter sent to Omondi.