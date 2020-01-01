FKF CEO Otieno denies authorship of letter under SDT investigation

The federation official distances himself from allegations he wrote the document to Fifa seeking protection

Football Federation (FKF) CEO Barry Otieno has dismissed claims he authored the letter in question at the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT).

Otieno has been accused of writing a letter to Fifa, dated March 18, asking for protection from the SDT, but the official maintains he was not aware of such a letter until it was provided to him by the SDT.

“I do not know the contents of the letter because the first time I saw it was during the SDT sessions and I did not bother to read it at all,” Otieno told Radio Jambo.

“Every letter that I author will always be accompanied by my signature which means I would own it but, in this case, the ones who produced it at SDT are the ones who should be asked where they got it.

“On two occasions, the said people have forged letters of two clubs - Shabana FC and for Kisumu All-Stars - and claimed the clubs had asked them to represent them at the court.

“The clubs wrote to the FKF denying the two letters.

“This [forgery] is something they have been practising. They brought the letter but I doubt whether they have evidence that it is me who wrote the letter.

“When I see such a letter, I will not bother reading what is its contents. I will dismiss it straight because it is not authentic.

“The letter is not mine it has got not my signature and it also did not have the security features that an authentic letter from FKF would. Period.”

In its declarations on May 28, SDT chairman John Ohaga confirmed the tribunal is investigating the authenticity of the letter.

“It is the tribunal’s view that certain aspects of the letter seek to undermine the authority of the tribunal. The panel takes cognizance of the fact that [Barry] Otieno has denied being the author of this letter,” Ohaga's statement read.

“The tribunal, as a statutorily constituted judicial body, has available to it the legal mechanisms in its arsenal to deal with instances where its authority and dignity is undermined.

“...if Barry Otieno did in fact sign this letter, then he would certainly be guilty of the offence of perjury, the penalty for which is set out inter alia at Section 11 of the Oaths and Statutory “Declarations, Chapter 15 (the [penalty for false declaration] and more seriously at Section 108 of the Penal Code, Chapter 63 [Perjury and Subornation of Perjury] and for which the punishment is set out at Section 110 of the Penal Code [imprisonment for seven years].”

The authorship of the letter is among the matters that has prevented the federation from holding its elections given the regular back and forth fights in the corridors of justice.