FKF CC to clubs: Guide and restrict your fans or suffer dire consequences

The Football Kenya Federation Caretaker Committee has warned clubs against allowing the fans to invade the pitch during competitive matches because the teams might incur financial penalties.

In recent matches, supporters have been invading the pitches, especially at Nyayo National Stadium, causing unnecessary damage.

What is the message to the clubs?

"The FKF Caretaker Committee has advised clubs in the Kenya football structure to warn their fans against invading the pitch before, during, and after matches," read a statement to the teams obtained by GOAL.

"This follows concerns raised by the management of the Nyayo National Stadium of fans invading the pitch after league ties. Kindly note that pitch invasions by fans, for any reasons other than crowd safety, contravene ... the Rules and Regulations of Kenyan Football...

"These rules also emphasize clubs’ responsibility in controlling their fans and, other sections of the referenced rulebooks provide clear guidelines on the home team’s responsibility to make adequate security arrangements during matches.

"Failure by a club to adhere to these conditions will invite dire consequences not limited to empty stadium bans, a ban from hosting matches at a particular venue (s), and monetary fines."

Minimum requirements for ambulances set

Meanwhile, the committee has communicated to clubs what is expected of them regarding ambulance requirements.

"Following the FKF Caretaker Medical Committee meeting, clubs were reminded of the minimum requirements for ambulances," read a statement to the media.

"In a memo sent to clubs on Friday, the FKF CaretakerCommittee said all Football Clubs must provide ambulances that have Advanced Life Support equipment with Basic Life Support as the acceptable minimum.

"A minimum of 8 trained and qualified paramedics in medical emergencies management. The ambulance personnel should also be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and must possess a Covid–19 vaccination certificate.

"The memo to the clubs also requires that Covid-19 PCR Tests for the ambulance staff must be availed as advised by the Ministry of Health, CAF and FIFA."

Recently, Sofapaka refused to play Ulinzi Stars at Nakuru, but the Committee has not yet ruled on the abandoned match.