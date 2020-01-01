FKF carries out appraisal of Nyayo Stadium ahead of Caf inspection visit

The local federation officials toured the facility under renovation in readiness for another inspection by the African body

The Football Federation (FKF) have singled out a few areas that need to be improved ahead of the completion of work at Nyao Stadium.

On Thursday, the federation’s international matches organizing committee toured the facility which has been under renovation for the past three years but is now nearing completion and will be open for matches.

The tour by the FKF committee was ahead of a scheduled inspection by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) in the coming days, subject to the global Covid-19 pandemic, to ascertain whether it is fit to host international matches.

More teams

The federation’s committee toured the stadium’s amenities, among them the changing rooms, VVIP and VIP daises, media tribunes and centres, live production zones, doping rooms, and emergency medical rooms.

“We are happy with the progress made this far since it is evident a lot has clearly been put in to make this stadium what it is now,” FKF IMOC chairman Michael Ouma told Goal.

“Some areas, however, need to be improved to suit Caf and Fifa requirements, and we are happy to share with Sports Kenya with a view of having this stadium fully ready for the upcoming international matches.”

The committee is set to present its recommendations to the Ministry of Sports ahead of the visit by Caf in the coming days.

The unavailability of Nyayo, before the Kenyan Premier League ( ) was ended owing to the Covid-19 outbreak, forced the Nairobi teams to scramble for stadiums outside the city with Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos and Narok Stadium in Narok County offering their services to the city clubs.

Moi Kasarani has always been designated for Caf Confederation and matches as well as the Mashemeji Derby, an encounter between arch-rivals and AFC .

Article continues below

Nyayo Stadium, when available, has always been preferred to Kasarani to host the Gor Mahia vs AFC Leopards clash.

Nyayo Stadium was closed in 2017 for renovations and was meant to host the Africa Nations Championships in 2018. Kenya lost the hosting rights to for not being ready on time.

Kasarani was closed in March for a facelift ahead of the 2020 World U20 Championships that was due to be held on July 7-12, and the World Athletics Continental Tour, but both were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.