FKF caretaker facing dilemma on transfers and Harambee Starlets’ Awcon participation

The Football Kenya Federation caretaker committee are facing a crisis on how to pursue the transfer of players in the Premier League and also the participation of the Harambee Starlets in the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifiers.

GOAL can exclusively reveal the caretaker committee, who took over the mandate of running Kenyan football from the previous office led by Nick Mwendwa, face a dilemma regarding how to achieve the two, because they don’t have the required passwords to initiate the process.

Starting with the transfer of players, now that the FKF Premier League window is open, the committee has found themselves in a difficult situation as they must have a password to the online system to register a transfer, which they can only get from the previous office or Fifa.

Difficult to oversee transfer moves

“It is true things are becoming tough for the caretaker committee because they cannot oversee the transfer activities reason being they don’t have the password from world governing body Fifa, which allows players to move clubs,” a source, who did not want to be named told GOAL on Friday.

“Before a player moves from one team to another, he needs to notify FKF who in turn will log into the transfer system and help speed up the process, but for now, the caretaker doesn’t have the logins to the Fifa system, so they cannot be allowed to transact any transfer business.

“If you cannot log into the system then the transfers are null and void, which means it is an exercise in futility, only FKF have the access to the system and they [caretaker] cannot do it.

“For example, if Francis [Kahata] signs for Kenya Police from Kariobangi Sharks, the transfer must be updated to the Fifa system, but if it is not updated and say Police end up to win the league and play in Caf Champions League and they play Kahata, then the opposing side can easily put a case against them to Fifa.

“The opposing team will easily win the case and the result reversed because as per the records in the Fifa transfer system, Kahata does not appear as a Police player but as a Sharks player because it is not updated accordingly.”

The source added: “It is not possible and Fifa does not recognise transfers done via emails, they only accept transfers done via the transfer system, which you must have a password and which the caretaker doesn’t have.”

Same problems on Starlets Awcon game

Meanwhile, Kenya’s Harambee Starlets are due to face Uganda in the penultimate fixture of the Awcon qualifiers, but according to the source, the game will likely be called off because the caretaker will face similar problems.

“It is the same case with the Harambee Starlets game against Uganda, before such matches, are staged they [caretaker] ought to have logged into Fifa’s system and saved all names of the players and their coach but I know they have not done this because they don’t have access to the system,” the source continued.

“All the players and official’s names must be registered and entered online via the Fifa system for easy access by both Fifa and both the federations, so I don’t know what they will do in such a scenario, and as it stands, the game may not take place.”

Article continues below

Efforts by GOAL to get a comment from the caretakers over the situation proved futile as our calls went unanswered.

The committee, led by retired Justice Aaron Ringera, was given a six-month mandate by the government through the Ministry of Sports before laying down a roadmap for fresh elections.