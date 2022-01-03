FKF caretaker committee confirms January-February transfer dates

The Football Kenya Federation caretaker committee has confirmed the dates for the January-February transfer window.

Clubs will be allowed to sign new players between January 9 and February 5, as per a short communique released by the Aaron Ringera committee.

Transfer Dates

"The January player transfer window shall be opened on January 9th, 2022 and run to February 5th 2022," a statement by the interim body obtained by GOAL, read.

"Clubs will submit their existing player lists prior to the transfer window to enable processing of player cards."

Initially, the transfer business was being managed by the FKF before they were disbanded by the Ministry of Sports over allegations of misappropriation of funds.

Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards are expected to be the busier sides in the transfer market as they are set to acquire new players to bolster their respective squads.

K'Ogalo -who lost their last two games - are especially expected to bring in a striker after they visibly struggled in front of the goal in recent games.

For Ingwe, they are set to make major signings after they were given the green light to enter the transfer market by Fifa after an initial embargo.

The sanction by the world governing body, coupled with the pre-season mass exodus, has seen AFC Leopards struggle and are now 14th on the 18-table team after 11 games, of which they have only won two.

Ingwe had - at some point - to rely on players from the youth team when the season began as they dealt with the challenge of a shallow squad and a transfer ban.

On the other hand, GOAL understands that Premier League reigning champions Tusker are expected to add another striker in order to offer competition to Ibrahim Joshua.

The Brewers could also find a replacement for attacking midfielder Boniface Muchiri, who left the club after five years as he joined the Kenyan military.

GOAL further understands that midfielder Jackson Macharia is on his way out, and that means coach Robert Matano must find a replacement.

Just like Muchiri, Macharia has been a key and regular figure at Tusker, and should he also exit, the Ruaraka club will face a herculean task of getting capable replacements.