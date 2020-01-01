FKF cannot dictate who to crown champions - KPL CEO Oguda
Kenyan Premier League (KPL) CEO Jack Oguda has made it clear Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has no mandate to choose who should be crowned in case the top-tier comes to an abrupt end.
The top-tier is currently suspended owing to the coronavirus pandemic and it is not yet clear whether the current season will end as scheduled. FKF CEO Barry Otieno had stated the federation might hand current leaders [Gor Mahia] the title if the league is halted.
However, the KPL official has come out and made it clear the federation will not play any part in making the decision.
"FKF are not running the league," Oguda is quoted by Nation , "the winner will be decided after consultations. Clubs will agree on the mode of selection."
Oguda has stated there are many approaches to be used in determining the overall winner, one of them being the play-offs between the top four teams with the winner set to walk away with the league title.
He has also revealed the KPL might study some countries like Spain where the race is tight and borrow an idea on how the situation will be solved.
"We can assess and follow in the footsteps of the European leagues. For example, in the Spanish La Liga, giants Barcelona and Real Madrid were in a tight race for the league crown."
Gor Mahia, Kakamega Homeboyz, Tusker FC and Ulinzi Stars are in the first four positions on the KPL table respectively.