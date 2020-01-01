FKF cancels anticipated Gor Mahia vs Al-Hilal friendly

The federation cited the need for K’Ogalo to honour the league opener against the Breweries next Wednesday as the reason not to approve the Sudan trip

Football Federation (FKF) has cancelled 's anticipated friendly match against Al-Hilal of Sudan.

The two clubs had reached an agreement to meet next week for a friendly clash ahead of their respective Caf matches but now, the FKF, who were to approve Gor Mahia’s participation, has stopped the plan owing to a planned K’Ogalo Premier League clash against on the same day they were to face Al-Hilal.

“Reference is made to your letter dated December 8, 2020, with regard to a friendly match between Gor Mahia FC and Al-Hilal Sports Club, scheduled to take place on December 16, 2020, in Sudan,” FKF’s letter signed by the Chief Executive Officer Barry Otieno, addressed to Gor Mahia and seen by Goal, read.

“In this regard, and as you are aware, we wish to inform you that the FKF Premier League is ongoing and your club has a match against Tusker scheduled for Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

“Consequently, we regret to inform you that it will not be possible for you to travel to Sudan from December 14, 2020, to December 17, 2020.”

Gor Mahia, Zoo FC and who both have been suspended from the Premier League due to their failure to sign the StarTimes sponsorship deal, are yet to play a single game.

are the other side yet to kick a ball in the new campaign when rivals have already played two games.

“Our focus is to train well and make sure we are prepared for any assignment,” Gor Mahia’s captain Kenneth Muguna said ahead of the Al-Hilal friendly. “We have league matches and Caf fixtures so, we will take each game at a time.”

The cancellation of the Sudan trip comes just moments after FKF National Executive Committee opened disciplinary proceedings against chairman Ambrose Rachier over the impasse on the StarTimes deal.

“We have opened disciplinary proceedings against Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose [Rachier),” the source told Goal on Wednesday. “NEC felt he [Rachier] has brought the game into disrepute by writing a letter to sponsors [StarTimes] to withdraw the same after the club secretary had already signed and endorsed the deal.

“He will, therefore, have to face the FKF Disciplinary committee to clear his name.”

Al-Hilal had agreed to host the friendly ahead of their continental tie against of .