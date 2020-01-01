FKF calls off Kisumu All-Stars vs Vihiga United promotion play-off

The local federation has now confirmed the match which was scheduled for October 7 will not be played as planned

Football Federation (FKF) has moved to postpone the Premier League promotion play-off pitting Kisumu All-Stars against .

The match was scheduled for October 7 but according to a statement from FKF obtained by Goal, the battle has been called off to allow the federation to negotiate with the government over football's return in the country.

“We have postponed the play-off until further notice so we can continue to engage the government to allow the return of football in the country,” read the statement from FKF.

FKF had confirmed a week ago the match pitting All-Stars, who finished 16th in the top-flight last season, and Vihiga United, who came third in the National Super League (NSL), will be played on October 7.

“Dates have been set for the FKF Premier League/National Super League promotion play-off pitting 16th placed side Kisumu All-Stars against third-placed NSL side Vihiga United,” read the statement from the FKF and obtained by Goal.

“The first leg has been slated for Wednesday, October 7, 2020, while the second leg will be played on Sunday, October 11, 2020. The winner on aggregate is entitled to a place in the 2020/21 FKF Premier League.

“A draw is set to be held, in accordance with Art. 2.9.2 of the FKF Rules and Regulations Governing Kenyan Football, to determine which team kicks off the tie at home.”

The Kenyan top-flight was ended prematurely last season owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic with Kisumu All-Stars surviving the axe by a whisker as they finished in 16th position.

On the other hand, Vihiga United, who were fighting for a direct ticket to the KPL, could only manage a third-place finish after the lower-tier was also ended owing to the same issues.

From the NSL, Nairobi City Stars and Bidco United were both promoted to the top-flight while were declared the champions for the 2019-20 campaign for the fourth season in a row.

Kenya has been under lockdown as the government moved to ban all social and sporting activities since mid-March when the first case of Covid-19 was reported in the country.