FKF calls off Bandari v Gor Mahia Shield Cup round of 16 match

The national federation have moved to postpone the match at the request of the Kenyan champions

The round of 16 FKF clash pitting FC and FC which was scheduled to take place in Mombasa has been postponed.

Goal understands that Gor Mahia FC requested for the clash be postponed and their request has been approved.

“The round of 16 FKF Shield Cup match against Bandari that was to be played in Mombasa on Monday (April 1) has been moved to a later date to be communicated in good time," confirmed a statement by the club and obtained by Goal.

Gor Mahia will now play on Wednesday before hosting in Kisumu on Saturday. Two days later, Gor Mahia will tackle at the same venue.

On Wednesday (next week), K’Ogalo will travel to Awendo for a date with . Hassan Oktay charges will then travel to Nairobi for the Caf Confederation Cup quarterfinal match against RS Berkane from set for Sunday, April 7.

Gor Mahia fixtures; 27/3/2019 - Zoo Kericho FC vs Gor Mahia (Kericho); 30/3/2019 - Gor Mahia FC vs Kariobangi Sharks (Kisumu); 1/4/2019 - Gor Mahia FC vs Nzoia Sugar FC (Kisumu); 3/4/2019 - Sony Sugar FC vs Gor Mahia FC (Awendo); 7/4/2019 - Gor Mahia FC vs RS Berkane (Nairobi).