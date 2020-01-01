FKF boss Mwendwa: Kenya's World Cup qualification target is not a joke

The 41-year-old administrator now says he will make sure Kenya is one day represented at a world event

Football Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa has maintained his ultimate goal is to see Kenya play in the World Cup in the next four years.

The 41-year-old IT guru was handed another four-year term to run football in the country on Saturday after he humiliated his opponents in a national election where he secured 77 votes with his closest challenger only managing 5.

Former CEO Omondi Aduda with his running mate Athanas Obango came second with just five votes. Herbert Mwachiro, who once served as the FKF deputy CEO alongside Harold Ndege, who is a former Kenya international, walked home with three votes.

More teams

Journalist Boniface Osano and his running mate had nothing to smile about since they walked home empty-handed, the same as Dan Mule, who had presented Peter Lichungu as his running mate.

Mwendwa has now told Goal, his main target in the next four years is to make sure Kenya takes part in the World Cup.

“I don’t know how we will achieve it, but I am sure we will make it, in the next four years, I want to see Kenya in the World Cup,” Mwendwa told Goal. “I don’t know if it will be the men’s team or the women’s team but I want to see Kenya represented at the world stage.

“This will happen soon, I want to put more emphasis on national teams and I know with proper planning, everything we want will be achieved.”

Apart from taking part in the for men and the , Kenya is yet to participate in the world stage.

On being re-elected, Mwendwa called on all his rivals to join him in making Kenyan football better.

“I also want to ask those who were competing against me, and even those who lost in various positions here today [Saturday] I am welcoming them to my side, let them come, we work together, let us put our heads together to improve our football,” Mwendwa told Goal.

Article continues below

"I cannot do this on my own [achieving set targets] or with the team, you have given me, I need everyone on board so we can achieve our set targets.

“We have several targets we must achieve in the next four years, I want to see Kenya in the World Cup, for both men and women national teams, I know it might sound like a dream or even a joke, but we can make it, we need proper planning and that is why I want everyone on board.”

Mwendwa’s first major assignment will be the Africa Cup of Nations double-header against Comoros in November.