FKF Board publishes preliminary list of aspirants ahead of repeat elections

The County elections have been scheduled for March 14 while the national polls will be be held on March 27

The Football Federation (FKF) Electoral Board has published a preliminary list of aspirants eyeing elective positions in the National Executive Committee (NEC) ahead of the upcoming repeat elections.

This comes just a few days after the culmination of a two-day NEC/Presidential nomination window, on Saturday.

The Board has, moving forward, set a three-day window, between February 26 and February 28, in which disputes submitted to it regarding the county and NEC nomination process will be heard.

Aspirants who do not get recourse from the Board can further lodge their appeals to the Appeals Committee, if need be, between February 29 and March 1.

The final list of candidates at both the County and National levels will thereafter be published on March 2, ahead of the county polls on March 14, and the national polls on March 27.

In the meantime, the Board has set Friday, February 28, as the deadline for submission of delegates to vote by both branches and clubs.

Disputes concerning the voter register shall also be heard and resolved, by the Board between February 29, and March 1, and by the Appeals Committee, if need be, on March 2.

FKF president is set to return unopposed after he was only cleared to vie for the seat. His opponents led by Sam Nyamweya, Omondi Aduda and former Vihiga County governor Moses Akaranga did not hand in their nomination papers.

Meanwhile, two aspirants - Kerubo Momanyi and Margaret Anyango - have been cleared to vie for the Woman's Representative seat.

The two are among other regional aspirants from Western, Nyanza, Coast, Nairobi, Upper Rift, Lower Rift, Eastern, North Eastern and Central who submitted their nomination papers on Friday, February 21.